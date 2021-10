Marathon

Amsterdam Marathon highlights as Tola and Tanui set new records to take titles

The Amsterdan Marathon saw both men's and women's record tumble as Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola and Kenya's Angela Tanui won titles in the Dutch capital. Tola finished with a time of 2:03:38, while Tanui crossed the line in 2:17:57

00:03:00, 2 hours ago