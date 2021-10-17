Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola broke the Amsterdam Marathon course record on Sunday with a time of 2:03:38, taking 28 seconds off Kenyan Lawrence Cherono´s record time.

Tola was among six runners left at the end of the race, edging ahead in the final two miles to take the win.

Kenyan Bernard Koech finished in second, while fellow Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase took third.

Tola finished second in the London Marathon in 2017, and took bronze in the 10,000m race at Rio 2016.

Kenyan Angela Tanui broke the women´s record with a time of 2:17:57, taking almost a minute and a half off the previous record held by Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw.

'She's obliterated it' - Tanui smashes course record to win women's Amsterdam marathon

She has already placed first at the Dhaka Marathon in January, the Xiamen marathon in April, and the Verona Half Marathon in June.

Her win in Amsterdan makes it three wins from three marathons in 2021.

