Elisha Rotich has won the Paris Marathon in 2:04:18, breaking Kenenisa Bekele´s course record from 2014.

Kenyan Rotich produced his best ever performance for a personal best time in his 14th marathon, smashing his previous mark by exactly one. Bekele´s record had stood for 19 years in Paris.

31-year-old Rotich, who finished 10th in the Milan Marathon in May, launched an attack on the front five miles from the end.

Tigist Memuye claimed the biggest win of her career, winning the women´s marathon in 2:26:12.

She placed second in the Geneva marathon in May, running 2:24:23 in Switzerland. And despite running almost two minutes slower in Paris, she grabbed her first marathon win.

30,000 participated in the Paris Marathon, the first since 2019 after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

