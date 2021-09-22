Kenyan marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired aged 39 due to a back injury.

Keitany is the world record holder for a women-only marathon with a time of two hours 17 minutes and one second which she set at the London Marathon in 2017.

Keitany has also won the New York Marathon on four occasions, but a back injury picked up in 2019 has convinced her to retire.

"Now is the time to say goodbye - if only as an elite runner - to the sport I love so much," she said.

"After my successful 2019, when I had some good results including second place in New York, I was hopeful that I could still be very competitive internationally for several more years even though I am in my late 30s.

"However, I'm sad to say, a back injury that I suffered in late 2019 made a decision about my retirement for me.

"I couldn't get the treatment I wanted in Europe because of the pandemic-related travel restrictions last year and every time I thought I had got over the injury and started training hard, it became a problem again.

As for the future, I haven't fully decided on my plans but I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family - my children are currently 13 and eight. In addition, I am involved with some local charitable enterprises.