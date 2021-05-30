Swiss Moto3 Jason Dupasquier has died following a three-bike crash in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

The 19-year old struck by another bike on Saturday after falling and sliding along the track, requiring lengthy treatment.

He was then airlifted to hospital following the incident at the Mugello circuit which lead to the session being red-flagged.

In a statement on Sunday morning, MotoGP announced the Dupasquier had sadly passed away:

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones.”

Described as a 'leading light of Swiss Motorsport talent', Dupasquier began his career in Supermoto, winning multiple Swiss national championship.

After moving to circuit racing in 2016, he then moved up to the World Championship in 2020 racing for PrüstelGP.

This season, he claimed his career-best result of seventh at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, and heading to the Italian Grand Prix, he sat tenth in the World Championship standings with 27 points from the opening five rounds.

