BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Jake Dennis has thanked a lucky souvenir after he brought home the Round 12 win in the first race of the London E-Prix weekend.

Formula E returned to London for the first international motorsport event to take place in the capital since 2016 at a unique indoor/outdoor circuit – a world first.

The British driver dominated throughout the race, capitalising on the mistakes of his rivals, including Alex Lynn, leading him to secure his second Formula E victory in his maiden season, crossing the line over five seconds clear of his opponents.

Motorsports Chadwick back on track with routine W Series triumph 03/07/2021 AT 20:15

Jake Dennis Image credit: Getty Images

Dennis said: “I made a special helmet for this weekend, a British helmet and I’m just over the moon.

It was a brilliant job by the whole team. We took a risk with the strategy, we could have played it safe, but we felt like we had better pace than Mahindra and it paid off.

“After such a strong qualifying, to now get the win is just sensational.

“Because it wasn’t such an energy-limited race, I could do five laps fully pushing and this allowed me to create the gap to Lynn.

“After I saw him make a mistake at turn 10, I thought, ‘Here we go for the win.’

“I just needed three qualifying type laps and managed to do it and get that two second gap and take the win.

I’m over the moon."

Full course yellow as Jake Dennis crashes out after hitting into wall

The victory places the rookie third in the drivers' standings heading into tomorrow's race – the second of the double-header – just two points behind fellow Brit Sam Bird.

The 26-year-old was followed in by Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck De Vries and countryman Mahindra Racing’s Lynn.

The race was the first major event at ExCeL London since the venue served London as an NHS Nightingale hospital and Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Motorsports Pioneering Moore believes coming out can be tougher for elite-level sportspeople 03/07/2021 AT 10:55