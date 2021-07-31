A volunteer motorsport marshal has died after an incident at the famous Brands Hatch race track.

The British Automobile Racing Club was hosting a weekend of classic touring car racing, and it is understood that a car flipped off the track and struck the marshal.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene along with an air ambulance

This accident comes just a week after British Superbike rider Brad Jones crashed on the opening lap at the Brands Hatch race track and was placed in an induced coma after suffering head, chest and leg injuries.

In a statement released following the announcement, The British Automobile Racing Club said: "The British Automobile Racing Club is saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today (Saturday 31 July), a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life. The rest of the day’s racing activity was cancelled.

"As with any major incident, the BARC is now working with the national governing body, Motorsport UK, and the local police.

"On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place. Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved.

"It is anticipated that the event will resume on Sunday."

