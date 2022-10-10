W Series will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, with Jamie Chadwick crowned champion for a third time.

The all-female racing series was set to finish its third season with races in Texas and Mexico City.

However, it was announced on Monday that the “decision has been made to focus on the longer-term fundraising process to enable the longevity and financial health of W Series into 2023 and beyond”.

A statement said: “The required funding due to the business from a recent contracted investment was not received, forcing the remaining three races of the 2022 calendar into doubt.

“The premature end to the 2022 season means that Jamie Chadwick – who sits 50 points clear in the drivers’ championship standings – is crowned W Series Champion for a record-breaking third time.”

Chadwick won five of the seven races and finished 50 points ahead of Beitske Visser in second place, with Alice Powell third, a further seven points behind.

Six races were needed for the championship result to stand.

Chadwick has won each of the three seasons that W Series has been held.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir suggested there had been significant interest from potential investors.

“We have worked hard to raise the required funding to enable us to finish the season. Unfortunately, it was not possible to do this in the short time frame required following the failure of contracted funds to arrive and the global economic downturn.

“However, while we are all incredibly disappointed that this decision has had to be made in the short term, we remain positive about the future of W Series in the long term.

“It is well-documented that women’s sports receive far less funding than its male counterparts, and W Series is no exception.

"We are incredibly thankful for the help and support we have received in recent weeks following the news of the financial difficulties we’ve been facing, which has accelerated our fundraising process and given us great optimism as we look to 2023 and beyond.

“While we aren’t in a position to make a formal announcement yet, there are many positive conversations ongoing and all parties share our passion for and belief in our mission to provide our incredible field of women drivers a platform to showcase their talents and to race in front of enthusiastic fans all around the world.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the long-term financial health of our business and we look forward to W Series’ continued growth and success.”

