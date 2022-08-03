England's Evie Richards put a tough season behind her by producing a commanding ride to win gold in the Commonwealth Games cross country mountain biking.

Richards became Britain's first female elite world champion in Italy last year, but has endured a disrupted year, struggling with a back issue before contracting Covid last month.

But she was in a class of her own on the Cannock Chase Forest course, finishing nearly a minute ahead of silver medallist Zoe Cuthbert (Australia).

The 25-year-old nearly hit the deck approaching the final straight on the fifth lap of seven circuits of a fast course, but managed to remain upright and re-establish a strong lead, crossing the line for a final time out of sight of the rest of the field.

Candice Lill of South Africa completed the podium with Scotland's Isla Short fourth.

Richards had said that winning a gold so close to her Malvern home would "mean the world" after one of the "worst years" of her career that has seen her finish "nearly every race in tears".

Richards had finished second behind team-mate Annie Last on the Gold Coast four years ago, but has since developed into one of the world's most proficient cross-country riders, taking two victories in the UCI World Cup last year.

In the men's race, Sam Gaze led home Ben Oliver in a New Zealand one-two.

The two burst free of a lead group of four riders before Gaze powered away from his team-mate to take victory by 31 seconds.

Alex Miller timed his effort superbly to move into third and secured Namibia's second medal of the Games, a bronze, on the final lap.

Gaze had also taken victory in 2018, hitting the headlines after swearing at compatriot and silver medallist Anton Cooper on his way to the line.

"It's very special," Gaze told the BBC. "To be here four years on and defend my title is the best case scenario.

"Birmingham 2022 have put on a brilliant event. It is just special to be at the Commonwealth Games. If I've still got the legs, I'm sure I'll be back in four years time."

