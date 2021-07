Mountain Bike

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'He joins the greats!' - Tom Pidcock celebrates gold with mountain bike heroics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - It caps a tremendous comeback from the 21-year-old, who broke his collarbone in June after a training crash that left his bike in two pieces.

00:00:20, 22 minutes ago