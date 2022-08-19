Tom Pidcock won gold in the mountain bike men’s cross-country event, becoming the first British man to become European mountain bike champion.

He finished the 34.9km race with a time of 1:18:09, after moving clear of France’s Frenchman Victor Koretzky and Switzerland's Filippo Colombo by 24s during the fifth lap at the Olympiapark in Munich.

His time was particularily impressive given that he had a fall early on in the race.

Pidcock’s time was 0:11s faster than Denmark’s Sebastian Fini Carstensen, who came in second. Colombo ended up winning bronze with a time of 1:18:21.

Pidcock, who is known as a versatile master of all trades, has shown that he does not want to choose between the three different disciplines he excels in.

He came into this race with high expectations, winning mountain bike gold during the Tokyo Olympics last season, making him the first Brit to do so.

He then won the Cyclo-cross World Championship in America earlier this year before becoming the youngest cyclist to win the Alpe d’Huez stage during the Tour de France, doing so at only 23 years old.

"It was a pretty hard race. Riding out front by myself makes it all that bit harder," Pidcock said after his victory to BBC Sport.

"Thankfully [the early crash] wasn't too bad and I managed to get back to the front but I didn't make it easy for myself."

On his achievements over the past year, he said: "There are still a couple of world championships to go so I'm not finished yet."

