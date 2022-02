Nordic Combined

'He's missed!' - Shock as Jarl Magnus Riiber goes wrong way to throw away gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

'He's missed!' - There is real shock as Jarl Magnus Riiber goes the wrong way when leading in the nordic combined to throw away a likely gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:06, 2 hours ago