Pyeongchang Nordic Combined silver medallist Karl Magnus Riiber has tested positive for Covid-19 and has entered isolation.

The result is a blow to Team Norway´s medal hopes, with Riiber tipped to add to the medal he won in Pyeongchang four years ago.

The 24-year-old is currently second in the Nordic Combined World Cup Standings.

To leave isolation Riiber will need two negative Covid-19 tests, but his result has had wider implications for Norway's team.

But Norwegian physician Aasne Fenne Hoksrud said the team were doing all they could to prevent further transmission.

"We believe we have a good picture of the situation, and that we have identified the relevant close contacts," she said in a statement.

"What is important now is that everyone is very careful with the infection control measures, and is extra careful going forward. The virus is insidious, and we are doing what we can to put a stop to further spread."

