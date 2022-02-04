Two-time Nordic combined gold medallist Eric Frenzel has tested positive for Covid-19 as Team Germany are hit by a wave of cases.

Frenzel won gold in the normal hill event at both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics and must now produce two negative Covid-19 tests in order to leave isolation. He also helped Germany win the team relay in 2018.

Nordic combined team-mate and compatriot Terence Weber has also tested positive, while German figure skater Nolan Seegert is also in isolation.

And Riiber was in dismay over the impact it could have on their competitions, given training for his event is set to begin on Sunday.

"We've heard the same rumours too, it's pretty sick," he said. "That all the best are down with corona.

"Then those things may come from (the last World Cup meet in) Seefeld, as that is where it comes from. This is a hopeless situation. The fact that there was so much infection before departure they should have moved the competitions all the way to the end of the Olympics so that the top has time to take part in anything. It should have been cancelled.

"It's a pain in the neck that the Olympics are happening now."

The Games have grappled with a wave of Covid-19 case inside the 'closed loop'. Athletes that test positive must self-isolate before returning to the Olympic village after returning two negative tests.

