Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber moved into the overall season lead after winning a fourth consecutive men's FIS Nordic Combined World Cup event on the first day of the final leg in Schonach.

Riiber moved a solitary point clear of Johannes Lamparter in the standings by crossing the line after the 10km cross-country skiing leg in 23 minutes 48.9 seconds.

This meant he finished 38.1 seconds in front of Austrian runner-up Lamparter, who had to settle for second on the podium and extend his winless run since which goes back to January 16.

The Norwegian who has finished top the previous three seasons, now holds a slim advantage going into tomorrow's final event in Germany, which offers the opportunity to make up for the disappointment of the Winter Olympics where he failed to win a medal.

Riiber's fellow countryman Joergen Graabak completed the top three, finishing 44.2 seconds behind the winner.

The eventual winner dominated the event, topping the ski jumping round by scoring 143.5 points, while Lamparter could only manage the sixth-best jump (127.6 points)

In the women's event, Anju Nakamura triumphed for a maiden World Cup win.

The Japanese athlete took full advantage of a fall from the previously unbeaten Gyda Westvold Hansen, who had won every other race this season, until today.

Her teammate Haruka Kasai was second finishing 11.1 seconds behind.

Italian Annika Sieff had given herself a great chance of victory after winning the ski jump with 121.5 points, but had to eventually settle for third, 39.2 seconds behind Nakamura.

