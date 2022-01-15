Johannes Lamparter soared back into overall World Cup contention after he edged his way to Nordic Combined victory in Klingenthal.

Reigning world champion Lamparter was in third place after a ski jump of 143.6 points but usurped both Kristjan Ilves and Ryoto Yamamoto in the 10km cross-country to claim a second World Cup victory of the campaign in Germany.

Ad

Estonia's Ilves finished in second place, just 0.3s behind the Austrianâ€™s time of 25:18.5, with Yamamoto only 0.4s further back in third place.

Val di Fiemme Geiger storms to first Nordic Combined World Cup win of the season 09/01/2022 AT 23:29

Ilves had been leading at the halfway point with 145.8 points from his ski jump, with Japanâ€™s Yamamoto second at that stage on145.5.

Lamparter's victory in Klingenthal sees him draw level with Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber - who didn't compete in Klingenthal - at the top of the World Cup standings, with both men sitting on 700 points

Beijing 2022 Geiger storms to first Nordic Combined World Cup win of the season 09/01/2022 AT 16:00