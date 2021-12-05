Jarl Magnus Riiber was once again in a class of his own as he eased to his fourth Nordic Combined World Cup win of the season on home snow.

Riiber jumped the furthest of anyone with a whopping 143 metres in the ski jumping leg and started with a commanding lead in the 10km cross-country.

And he converted that into a 13.5-second victory to send the locals home happy in Lillehammer.

Riiber was followed across the line by Austria's Johannes Lamparter, while Germany's Eric Frenzel completed the podium a further 32.1 seconds back.

Riiber has racked up 300 points already this season and has the yellow bib, with Lamparter second on 272.

