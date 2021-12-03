Gyda Westvold Hansen was the World Cup victor on home snow as the second season of women's Nordic Combined began in Lillehammer.

The 19-year-old was one of four home skiiers in the top six as Norway took an early lead in the Nations Cup standings.

Westvold Hansen won the women's individual Gundersen normal hill/5km ahead of compatriot Mari Leinan Lund with Annika Sieff of Italy preventing any chance of a podium clean sweep.

Leinan Lund was first going into the 5km cross-country skiing event having posted a score of 138.5 points in the ski jumping section.

Sieff had finished five points behind to give Leinan Lund a 20-second head start, with Westvold Hansen 39 seconds down at the start of the cross country.

The 2021 individual NH world champion then took the lead to finish 8.4 seconds ahead of her compatriot and claim her first World Cup victory having finished second in the only race of last season.

Sieff dropped away to finish 56.1 seconds down on Westvold Hansen, but still 28.9 seconds ahead of Lisa Hirner of Austria, while Norway's Ida Marie Hagen rounded out the top five.

