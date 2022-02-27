Jarl Magnus Riiber reckons he's finally laid his Olympic demons to rest after scoring Nordic combined World Cup gold in Lahti, Finland.

The Norwegian star hit social media headlines after skiing the wrong way in the cross-country leg in Beijing to throw away a gold medal after finishing first in the ski jumping event.

He ended up eighth after his shock Olympic nightmare but bounced back in style to win Sunday's Gundersen Large Hill event ahead of German Vinzenz Geiger.

And Riiber, 24, said: "The feeling is very good.

"I didn't expect it after what's happened the last couple of weeks, but it's a very good feeling o feel normal again.

"I feel where I should be again."

Riiber racked up over 18 jump points more than Geinger, 24, and beat him by 27.1s in the cross-country leg.

Austrian ace Johannes Lamparter finished third after crossing the line 0.3s second behing Geiger overall.

Riiber still trails Lamparter, 20, in the overall World Cup standings ahead of next week's event in Oslo.

