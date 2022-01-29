Olympic favourite Jarl Magnus Riiber narrowly avoided a ski jump crash on the eve of the Games as windy conditions allowed Vinzenz Geiger to claim a second World Cup victory of the season.

The Norwegian won the first of three back-to-back World Cup events in Seefeld but the second saw him struck by an untimely gust of wind just as he was taking off on the large hill.

Ad

The 24-year-old averted disaster but could only travel 100m which saw him start the cross-country ski in 13th place. Riiber upgraded that to tenth but was well over a minute off the pace.

Nordic Combined Lamparter takes overall World Cup lead after double gold 16/01/2022 AT 21:29

That was set by Germany's Geiger, who jumped 104m and opened up a 40-second lead.

It was far from a procession however as Austria's Johannes Lamparter launched a stunning late attack, only failing to overhaul Geiger by 1.7 seconds, settling for silver.

On a dramatic day in Tyrol there was a Norwegian on the podium in the end - Joergen Graabak, who won bronze.

Nordic Combined Lamparter claims Nordic Combined World Cup gold to draw level with absent Riiber 15/01/2022 AT 14:39