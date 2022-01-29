Olympic favourite Jarl Magnus Riiber narrowly avoided a ski jump crash on the eve of the Games as windy conditions allowed Vinzenz Geiger to claim a second World Cup victory of the season.
The Norwegian won the first of three back-to-back World Cup events in Seefeld but the second saw him struck by an untimely gust of wind just as he was taking off on the large hill.
The 24-year-old averted disaster but could only travel 100m which saw him start the cross-country ski in 13th place. Riiber upgraded that to tenth but was well over a minute off the pace.
That was set by Germany's Geiger, who jumped 104m and opened up a 40-second lead.
It was far from a procession however as Austria's Johannes Lamparter launched a stunning late attack, only failing to overhaul Geiger by 1.7 seconds, settling for silver.
On a dramatic day in Tyrol there was a Norwegian on the podium in the end - Joergen Graabak, who won bronze.
