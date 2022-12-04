Jarl Magnus Riiber topped off his 100th World Cup start in style with gold in the men's Nordic combined in Lillehammer.

The world leader and home favourite now has a total of 52 World Cup victories to his name.

Riiber was ahead after the ski jump with a distance of 140m, holding a 4.1-point lead over Austria's Mario Seidl heading into the 10km cross-country section of the event.

Seidl slipped from second to fifth on the cross-country, allowing yesterday's winner Jens Luraas Oftebro to steal silver whilst Germany's Vinzenz Geiger took bronze.

Riiber took the win by 47.5 seconds on the 10km, holding off his fellow countryman Oftebro who took the gold yesterday in the second victory of his career.

