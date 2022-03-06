Jarl Magnus Riiber dominated on home snow as he claimed a 47th World Cup victory in the 10km nordic combined competition in Oslo.

Riiber was second in the competition after achieving 116.4 points for his 121.5m jump, trailing leader Mario Seidl who sat top on 127.1 points following his 131m effort.

However, the Norwegian produced a stunning ski to overhaul his Austrian rival, with his time of 24:00.9 seeing him finish 17.8s ahead of Seidl.

And it was double joy on the podium for the home nation with Jens Luraas Oftebro finishing in third place, 31.3s behind his compatriot Riiber.

Victory for Riiber sees him close the gap on overall World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter, who could only finish in eighth place on Sunday.

Lamparter sits on 1202 points overall, with Riiber close behind on 1183 points. Sportsbeat 2021

