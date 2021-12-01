Olympics

Athletics superstars Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah named 2021 World Athletes of the Year

Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah were named World Athletes of the Year in Monaco on Wednesday. Warholm received the men's award for smashing the 29-year-old world record to win gold in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah took the women's award for winning both the 100m and 200m in Tokyo, completing the sprint double for a second successive Olympic Games.

00:02:02, 9 hours ago