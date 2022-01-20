Discovery, the Home of the Olympics in Europe*, has revealed its UK line-up to include Team GB Winter Olympic medallists Amy Williams and Billy Morgan alongside experienced presenters Reshmin Chowdhury, Radzi Chinyanganya and Orla Chennaoui.

Williams and Morgan join Team Discovery as part of its most decorated expert line-up of all time to support its mission to unlock the power of sport at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Ad

Greg Rutherford will once again feature as part of Discovery’s Olympics coverage, helping front the action alongside Reshmin Chowdhury, to deliver analytical pieces from the cutting-edge Cube studio. Eurosport have documented Rutherford’s ambition to compete in the four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Games in a one-off documentary - Greg Rutherford: One Last Push is due for release on discovery+ early February.

Beijing 2022 Athletes warned they could face 'certain punishments' for speaking out in Beijing 21 HOURS AGO

Team Discovery for Beijing 2022 features a 107-strong cast of winter sports experts and presenters with a combined medal tally of 80 Olympic medals, including 26 gold medals.

Williams won a stunning gold in the skeleton at Vancouver 2010 – the first-ever solo Winter Games gold beyond the ice-rink for Team GB – starting a streak of skeleton domination as Lizzy Yarnold took on her mantle to win in 2014 and 2018.

Morgan won Team GB’s second-ever snowboard medal by swooping to bronze in the snowboard Big Air in PyeongChang 2018.

Williams and Morgan join a team of experts with an astonishing 215 Olympic Winter Games appearances between them, who will offer unparalleled insight and know-how to millions of sports fans across Europe, on the only place to watch all of the Olympic Games in Europe, discovery+**, Eurosport and the Eurosport App.

Alongside Williams and Morgan, the stunning roster includes:

Five-time Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (France)

(France) Quadruple Olympic bobsleigh champion Kevin Kuske (Germany)

(Germany) Triple Olympic speed skating gold medallist Anni Friesinger - Postma (Germany)

- (Germany) Double Olympic cross-country skiing gold medallist Justyna Kowalczyk (Poland)

(Poland) Turin 2006 ice hockey gold medallist and NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist (Sweden)

Discovery’s team of experts will operate both on-the-ground - in the three clusters of Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou - and from their own local ‘in-country’ studios to deliver 360-degree analysis using ground-breaking technology ensuring every story from every angle is covered.

Discovery’s seasoned presenters will anchor the coverage of the Games, with Reshmin Chowdhury returning to the Cube studio in London, fronting the live coverage as well as daily highlights programme ‘Beijing Today’. Orla Chennaoui and Radzi Chinyanganya will host all the action in the People’s Republic of China.

'We are continuing to push boundaries'

Jamie Steward, Senior Director, Production and Broadcast Discovery Eurosport UK said:

“Alongside our experienced presenters, Amy and Billy will bring expert insight as the drama unfolds for Team GB as well as all the biggest international stars. We are thrilled to once again have Greg as part of the team, bringing his energy and passion to help tell the stories from the Games.

“Viewers of the Olympic Winter Games on discovery+, Eurosport and the Eurosport App across the UK will have access to an unparalleled wealth of knowledge, big enough to satisfy even the most die-hard winter sports fans.

“Just six months after Tokyo 2020, we are continuing to push boundaries across all our digital platforms, and our experts will lead the way in bringing to life the best moments from every event to deliver the best possible viewing experience”

Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 officially starts with the Opening Ceremony on Friday 4 February with discovery+**, Eurosport and the Eurosport App broadcasting coverage from the first event on 2 February in over 50 markets in Europe*.

*Discovery will screen Beijing 2022 across Europe except Russia

- - -

Watch every live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Beijing 2022 No Winter Olympics tickets for general public as part of Covid-19 restrictions 17/01/2022 AT 16:09