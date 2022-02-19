Something in the water in Wanaka

It's been quite some Olympics for Wanaka, a New Zealand town with a population of 8,900.

Nico Porteous won men's free ski halfpipe gold on Saturday, following Zoi Sadowski Synnott's gold and silver in the snowboard slopestyle and big air.

That puts them ahead of Finland, Hungary and Belgium - among others on the medal table.

Muzzy wants to keep moving - not talking

Andrew Musgrave was left cursing the weather, officials and the media after his best Olympic chance was dealt a cruel blow.

The four-time Olympian was targeting the gruelling 50km cross-country skiing race as his key event in Beijing, believing he was in the shape to put a challenge to the dominant Nordic nations.

But he was left fuming after being told the windy conditions and frigid temperate - it was -17 Celsius and even colder with wind chill - meant the showpiece race would be shortened to just 30km.

"I thought it was a ridiculous decision," he said.

"If it's warm enough to race then I don't see why doing an hour and a quarter or 30km, compared to two hours in the 50km, makes it any better.

"While you're racing you keep warm and it's not too bad. You're going so hard that it's easy to keep warm. Standing talking to you after the race, on the other hand, is pretty chilly!"

Weathering the storm

Storm Eunice has battered Britain this week and the penultimate day of action in Beijing was also bent out of shape by the elements.

Due to strong winds and cold, organisers shortened the length of cross-country skiing’s 50km classic to 30km - much to the ire of Britain’s Andrew Musgrave.

And the mixed team parallel slalom, the last alpine skiing event, was postponed by 24 hours and briefly fuelled fears that it might not be staged before the end of the Games.

The last time an Olympic event didn’t happen because of weather was in 1928 and the men’s 10km speed skating in Amsterdam, when the ice melted.

Also scheduled rowing events in 1896 didn’t take place because of rough seas off the coast of Athens.

Suspicious minds

‘Bring your laptop to dinner’ has been the curious advice given to Norwegian athletes here.

Why? Because the nation’s security advisers are worried that Chinese intelligence will break into their rooms and hack into their devices.

Runa Sandvik, who has previously worked as a security officer for the New York Times, is leading on security for the Norwegian Olympic Team.

“We have heard stories from people who have travelled to Russia and China left equipment in their room,” she said. “When they have returned, they have found a memory stick inserted, found that their laptop had been turned on or other suspicious things.

“It could be that someone is in their room pretending to make their bed. We want athletes or journalists to ask themselves: ‘is this dangerous’ or ‘why might I be interesting?’”

By the numbers

Keeping the Olympics hermetically sealed inside a 'closed loop' has certainly kept them Covid free.

There were 67,397 tests across athletes, officials and other stakeholders yesterday and zero positives.

Indeed since the Games began they've been over 1.7m tests - all those accredited must have a daily PCR - and just 171 positives.

Quotes of the day

“I'm gay. I felt like I just didn't fit in in sport, and to be out and proud, competing at the Olympics and all of the opportunities that have come my way since the Olympics, I couldn't be more thankful.”

Great Britain freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy appreciates his Olympic experience.

"I don't think I have to be ashamed of myself."

Hard to disagree with Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer, after his 16th place in the mass start. He concludes his career with nine Olympic medals, including four golds.

- - -

