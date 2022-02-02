Winter Olympics history maker Ester Ledecka has a passion for snowsport which surely cannot be rivalled among her elite peers - and she is aiming to make history all over again at Beijing 2022.

Asked how she would deal with the theoretical choice of having to choose between ski and snowboard, the Czech last year told Eurosport she would rather “quit” than have to give something up.

Ad

After becoming the first athlete to win Olympic gold in two sports at the same Games, when she won the snowboard parallel giant slalom title and alpine skiing’s Super-G at Pyeongchang 2018, she made the front pages of newspapers around the world. In countries where snowsport often falls below the radar unless a home competitor is doing well - like the UK - she had become mainstream. Now she is aiming to better that with three medals in China. It is no surprise therefore, that my colleague Pete Sharland picked out Ledecka as one of the seven global stars set to light up the Games.

Beijing 2022 When is the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony? China welcomes the world to start the Winter Olympics 11 HOURS AGO

Fans of sport love firsts, and Ledecka’s remarkable achievement in Pyeongchang captured the imagination - it was one of the great Olympic moments. It helps that the 26-year-old is an extremely likeable, grounded and bubbly character who is a superb ambassador for her sport.

So can she do it all again in Beijing? In snowboarding, the answer is surely yes. Ledecka has been utterly dominant on the World Cup circuit in recent years and in the two parallel giant slalom events she has competed in, she has finished first and second. Few would question that she is the best in the world in that discipline, so it is understandable that she has seemingly prioritised skiing in recent months.

It is important to remember at this point that Ledecka’s Super-G victory was a huge shock four years ago. The image of herself looking completely taken aback is one of the moments of the Games, beating then-reigning champion Anna Veith to win by just 0.01 seconds.

Before then, Ledecka had never threatened the World Cup podium, especially in Super-G. Since her Olympic gold, she has been in the mix for victories far more often - but her only victory in that discipline was in December 2020 in Val d’Isere.

The Czech has actually had more consistent performances in downhill, regularly a top-10 finisher and often ending up on the podium. Juggling being a top competitor on two pieces of equipment is not easy - the schedule simply is not built for athletes like Ledecka. It is a logistical nightmare that she is always seeking to overcome.

“Inside, I still feel like [I am] half snowboarder and half skier,” she recently told Olympics.com

“The thing is that we wanted to see what is possible for me in the overall rankings in skiing. So we wanted to do more skiing World Cup [events] so I can see if I'm able to get in the top 10 in [some] disciplines or overall. We didn't know what was possible and I learned that it is possible.

“But the problem is that when I want to try it, it's even more difficult to fit the snowboard racing schedule because it's at the same time. And if I want to compete in both, then I have to cancel some ski races, and that means that I lose a lot of points in the overall rankings.”

Ledecka believes she can still win the “triple or quadruple” in terms of Olympic medals at one Games, but she will be going for three in Beijing, defending her existing titles and competing in skiing’s downhill. In her mind, achieving what she did in Pyeongchang was just the start.

The logistics look doable. Snowboard is first up for Ledecka on February 8, before the Super-G on February 11 and the downhill medal race on February 15. A packed schedule, but one she believes she can cope with.

“There is still a lot of space for improvement. And secondly, it's an amazing feeling that I will be coming to the Olympics as the Olympic champion already and nobody can take this away from me,” she told Olympics.com.

I don't even have to finish my run and I'll be still [be the reigning] Olympic champion, which is kind of cool. I'll do my best to finish it and I'll do my best to finish it as the fastest one.

“I will do my best to finish it and enjoy it. But this is just a good a bonus to have in my pocket already.”

Ledecka found a whole new fanbase in Pyeongchang - and she will be looking to make more Olympic memories this month.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Are Winter Olympic gold medals made of real gold? 12 HOURS AGO