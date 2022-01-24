Speed skater Ellia Smeding has been confirmed as the final British athlete to be selected for the Winter Olympics, with Team GB announced a squad of 50 for the Beijing Games.

The 23-year-old will join her partner, Cornelius Kersten, as the first British long track speed skaters to compete at an Olympics for 30 years, after laying down a number of personal bests throughout the season. She will line up in the 1000m and 1500m - and becomes Britain's first female skater to represent the team in 42 years at a Games.

Like Kersten, Smeding has a mix of British and Dutch parents and having grown up in the UK, she moved to the Netherlands as a child and find a love for skating.

"Being part of Team GB in Beijing is an absolute dream come true," she said.

"This season has gone really well so far, and I’m hoping to put my best races down at the Games.

I’m so excited to share this experience with Cornelius, and to have two long track speed skaters at the Olympic Winter Games will hopefully inspire a future generation of skaters.

Among the other Team GB athletes lining up at the Games will be Dave Ryding, who became the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup event at the weekend. World snowboard cross champion Charlotte Bankes will be a medal hope, as will Bruce Mouat in the men's and mixed curling, while Brad Hall's bobsleigh team have been consistent medallists throughout the season.

Three athletes involved in the squad have already won bronze medals in the past - freestyle skier Izzy Atkin in the slopestyle, Laura Deas in skeleton and curler Eve Muirhead - arguably the most famous face among the British contingent.

“We are delighted to welcome the 50 athletes who will make up the team at Beijing 2022 and feel these athletes have the opportunity to not only challenge established winter nations but compete with the success we enjoyed at both Sochi and Pyeongchang," said Team GB Chef de Mission, Georgina Harland.:

“This is an exciting new chapter for British winter sport with a number of new names for the British public to enjoy and get behind and with athletes who have experienced four Olympic Winter Games, they will undoubtedly be a great support to the emerging talent.

“It promises to be a fantastic Olympics and Team GB will go into the Beijing Games as one of the best prepared teams and one that will be competitive across more disciplines than ever before.”

- - -

