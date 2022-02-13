As American curler Matt Hamilton rocks technicolour Nikes on the ice that have built an online fanbase of their own, and Team USA snowboarder Tessa Maud reps Kim Kardashian West’s Skims loungewear for millions of viewers on TikTok , fashion is once again a talking point of the Winter Olympics.

And while viewers are commenting on Team GB’s opening ceremony coats or Mikaela Shiffrin’s skiwear, many have noticed that several biathletes and skiers are taking to the slopes with coloured tape on their cheeks and noses, war-paint style.

Is this another fashion-choice, or is it an essential?

Why do Winter Olympians wear tape on their faces?

Sunday saw weather conditions impact the Alpine skiing, as temperatures dipped to as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) in Beijing.

To say it’s a bit nippy on the slopes would be similar to saying the luge riders travel ‘quite fast’ as they rip round corners at 90mph.

When an athlete is skiing at top speed, those freezing temperatures are intensified and competitors are in danger of burning their noses and cheekbones. Which is why they use protective tape to cover key areas.

French skier Johan Clarey, who became the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing medallist of all time with his downhill silver in Beijing, says he has to wear tape on his face “for protection.”

“Otherwise, you can burn your nose and cheeks permanently,” he told the Ski Chrono newspaper.

“When you pass -20, you take the hit. The face is the only uncovered place.”

Team USA biathlon physician Brett Toresdahl also stressed the importance of the tape, saying: “When you factor in wind speeds of over 20 kilometres per hour as well as their ski speeds, the wind chill may be -30 C (-22 F) or colder.”

The tape is not new to the Beijing Games - it was also in use in Pyeongchang four years ago.

"It's practical because it fits the shape of the face well, it peels off easily and the glue does not harm the skin,” French team doctor Stéphane de Jesus told Le Parisien.

“The goal is to leave bare as few parts of his body as possible exposed to the cold, which could cause them to freeze when the temperature drops too low,” he added.

