The International Olympic Committee has hit out at Russia for breaching the Olympic Truce by invading Ukraine.
The Olympic Truce was ratified in December and came into force seven days before Beijing 2022, and runs until seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympics on March 20.
The United Nations adopted the Beijing 2022 Olympic Truce, which called for a "peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal", but Russia’s incursion into Ukraine has broken that agreement.
The IOC said it was "deeply concerned" about the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine, while committee president Thomas Bach "reiterates his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games."
The committee also said it had established a task force to monitor the situation and offer assistance to members of the Olympic community in the country.
- Vettel says he will not go to Russian GP after Ukraine invasion
- UEFA set to strip St Petersburg of UCL final
Russia’s invasion is impacting the sporting world.
UEFA is to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, with it expected to be confirmed that the Champions League final will be taken away from St Petersburg, while Schalke has removed the Gazprom logo from the team’s shirts.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have called on Russia to be removed from the Formula 1 calendar.
Advertisement
