Finally some Team GB luck

Day 13 proved a little more lucky for Team GB – Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling rink progressed into their final, Eve Muirhead qualified for the semis in scenes of high drama and there was a qualifying fourth place for halfpipe skier Zoe Atkin.

It's not always been that way - the British team bobsleigh team crashed on corner 13 at the Yanqinq Sliding Centre while Dave Ryding, wearing bib 13, finished 13th in the men's slalom.

Atkin’s Olympic diet

Team GB teenager Zoe Atkin has been late for most things at her first Olympics but her timing was perfect when it really mattered.

Zoe’s older sister Izzy won Britain’s first-ever Olympic medal on snow in 2018 and the younger sibling dropped into the Beijing halfpipe to qualify in fourth place.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Zoe in China, however, particularly on the logistics front.

“I’m having so much fun but I have also had a couple of mishaps,” she admitted.

“I missed my flight on the way here and I forgot to set an alarm this morning.

“I’ll set two tomorrow to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But I’ve been having so much fun, I’ve been harassing people in the dining hall to trade pins with me.

“I’ve been eating the gross food as well but it has been so much fun being with all these athletes in the village.

“It has been a dream for a while, so I’m honoured to represent Team GB and I’m really excited to be here.”

Not close and no cigars but ruthless Canada

It wasn't really that close and there were certainly no cigars.

Twelve years ago in Vancouver, after winning women's Olympic hockey gold against the USA, Marie-Philip Poulin, then just 18, chugged back a lager - even though it was illegal for her to drink - while team-mates sparked up their stogies in celebration.

It was a story that really offended no-one but the International Olympic Committee who were far from happy with the optics.

Poulin is now Canada's 30-year old captain, a three-time Olympic champion, widely considered among the best women players of all-time and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

Dubbed 'Captain Clutch', she assisted the first goal and scored the second and third in a 3-2 final victory over the USA, watching the dying moments from the sin bin after the US had reduced the deficit with just 12 seconds remaining.

"It's just so good, it's a great feeling," she said, Canada scoring an Olympic record 57 goals in seven games and conceding just ten.

"I don't know what's happening, there is some angel up there. This group makes things easy. Celebrating each other's success, being on the same page, from staff to player, one team. It's huge."

Wine o’clock proves a winning formula for Gisin

Top coach Beat Tschuor labelled Michelle Gisin the 'ultimate skier' after she led compatriot Wendy Holdener to a Swiss 1-2 in the women's alpine combined.

But for defending champion Gisin, victory was based on something a little more simple.

"I had a glass of wine before the super-G with my team-mates Loic Meillard and Luca Aerni and after the super-G (in which Gisin won bronze) they wrote on my door: 'drink wine: ski fast'," said the new Olympic champion.

‘A mile in ski racing’ – Gisin defends combined gold with ‘sensational’ slalom ski

By the numbers

There are 22 nations taking part in ski jumping competitions at Beijing 2022 with the powerhouse nations Norway, Austria and Finland, who’d won 82 medals before the opening ceremony, 17 more than all other nations combined.

The perfect score of 100 - 20 points from each judge - has been achieved ten times in history but not for seven years.

At 41 Noriaki Kasai is the oldest medallist, winning large hill silver in Sochi eight years ago. Switzerland’s Simon Ammann is the oldest ski jumper in China, aged 40, and Czech Republic’s Anezka Indrackova is the youngest, just 15.

Only twice has the winner of ski jumping’s fabled Four Hills followed up with Olympic gold - Japan’s Kazuyoshi Funaki on home snow at Nagano 1998 and Poland’s Kamil Stock in 2018.

Quote of the day

Missing out on a shot at an Olympic medal by 9.44 centimetres has got to hurt. Canada’s Jenny Jones was beaten to fourth place in the women’s curling tournament by draw shot challenge - curling’s equivalent of goal difference - an average score taken from single stones thrown before all nine round robin games.

“A tie-breaker is what we’ve always done,” she said. “But I think television is more important than that right now.

I want the game to grow but not at the risk of losing our game. And I think there’s a balance and there’s a slippery line and I feel like we’re close to crossing it.

“Part of the game is the strategy and the thinking, and it feels like sometimes we’re just trying to play speed curling now.”

--

