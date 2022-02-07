BRAVE - BUT NOT THAT BRAVE

They like their Scottish traditions over at the curling, six members of the Beijing Military Pipe Band start every session with a bagpipe blast of ‘Scotland the Brave’.

“We have been preparing for this Olympics for a long time,” said band captain Zhang, who has never been to Scotland.

“The sound of the Scottish bagpipes is really charming. I once heard it and fell in love with it, so I found a teacher to teach me. We try to be as close as we can to traditions but it’s cold, so we have our undies on for sure.”

YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT

In cross country skiing, eating is most definitely not cheating.

Research has shown a typical male skier must consume the equivalent of about 20 plates of lasagna a day to meet the energy demands of the sport.

“You can eat as much as you like, and that's why I can't retire yet, because it's a good life in that way," said Ireland's Thomas Maloney Westgaard.

“I eat up to 7000 calories a day. So lots of plates of pasta and also desserts. I love brownies, panna cotta and all the sweet stuff really - especially Norwegian chocolate. That keeps me going.”

SOPHIE’S POOR CHOICE

Austrian ski jumper Sophie Sorschag gave a masterclass in what not to wear at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old was drafted into the normal hill competition at short notice after team-mate Jacquelin Seifriedsgber tested positive for Covid.

Sorschag only had one jump on the Olympic hill to prepare and wore the same suit that she used at her last World Cup event - to her undoing.

It still had the logos of her sponsors on, forbidden by the IOC under Rule 40.

“I didn't know that, and I didn't find out about it from my coaches either,” bemoaned Sorschag.

SWEDE SWERVES WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

By contrast, Swedish skier Henrik Harlaut is paying much closer attention to his style choices.

The slopestyler was caught with his pants down at Sochi 2014 when his oversized, 4XL trousers fell to his knees after his final run that placed him sixth.

Harlaut, 30, has left no stone unturned eight years on.

“They were a little too narrow around the knees for me to feel comfortable so I took them to a seamstress who added a little,” he said. “They are probably 3XL now.”

So he won’t lose them this time? “I can’t promise that. We shall see.” Gulp.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 7, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) Image credit: Getty Images

CHRISTIE CURSES HER LUCK - AGAIN

Timing is everything in sport.

There are few more unlucky Olympians than three-time world champion short track speed skater Elise Christie.

Despite medals at world and European level, her three Olympic appearances in Vancouver, Sochi and Pyeongchang were not kind.

Watching today's 500m quarter-finals, pitted with penalties and tumbles, she tweeted: "Not a single clean race .. maybe I should make a comeback!".

YOU'VE GOT TO START SOMEWHERE

Andre Marcano is a Games rookie in Beijing - and it's his competitive bobsleigh debut too.

Axel Brown had a regular man on the brakes until discovering Marcano, a New York-based mathematics graduate and former American Football player with an Olympic ambition.

Marcano had his first spin down a track last week - which was, apparently, a little 'rusty'. Watch this space.

BY THE NUMBERS

Norway's Marit Bjoergen won eight gold medals in cross country, making her the most successful women's winter Olympian of all-time.

She won them at five different Games and is the oldest individual gold medal winner in the sport, striking gold in the 30km mass start in Pyeongchang aged 37

But that's nothing compared to 49-year-old Arturo Kinch, who first completed in the Lake Placid Games in alpine skiing and then finished 95th in the 15km cross country classic 26 years later in Turin.

‘Beautiful’ - Parrot seals inspirational gold after cancer battle

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Success is relative but Canada's Max Parrot has a new perspective, following his snowboard slopestyle gold.

"Going through 12 rounds of chemotherapy is the hardest thing I've been through.

It definitely makes you a lot stronger mentally. It definitely changed me as a person and as an athlete as well.

"Every time I strap my feet onto my snowboard, I appreciate it so much more than before."

- - -

