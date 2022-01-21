Team GB will head to the Beijing Winter Olympics looking to secure more than one gold medal at a single Games for the first time in their history - and they are well set to do that.

Joint record hauls of five medals were recorded at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 and there are hopes Britain could have their best Winter Games ever this year. Eurosport runs through all of the confirmed Team GB athletes heading to Beijing.

Ad

Beijing 2022 Bankes, Ryding among 21 Team GB ski and snowboard athletes picked for Beijing 8 HOURS AGO

Alpine Skiing

Dave Ryding is getting better with age Image credit: Getty Images

Men’s

Billy Major (Slalom)

Dave Ryding (Slalom)

Women’s

Charlie Guest (Slalom)

Alex Tilley (Giant Slalom/Slalom)

Dave Ryding will be going to his fourth Olympics and he seems to be an athlete who is getting better with age. Now 35, he won a FIS slalom event in Kaabdalis in November and secured a podium finish at a World Cup in Adelboden last year. This season, his best finish in the top tier event is fifth and if everything falls perfectly, he has an outside chance of a medal.

Billy Major is in form ahead of his Olympic debut, having finished first and second at two Europa Cup meetings at the start of this month.

Charlie Guest was barely fit going into Pyeongchang but feels ready to go again after a period of her career where she contemplated whether to continue, while Alex Tilley is picked despite fracturing her fibula in training at the start of November.

'Yes, Alex Tilley!' - Brit equals best World Cup Giant Slalom result in Solden

Bobsleigh

Brad Hall's bobsleigh team have been in sensational form this season Image credit: Getty Images

2-Man

Brad Hall (pilot)

Nick Gleeson

Alternate: Greg Cackett

4-man

Brad Hall (pilot)

Taylor Lawrence

Nick Gleeson

Greg Cackett

Alternate: Ben Simons

Women’s

Mica McNeill (pilot)

Montell Douglas

Alternate: Adele Nicoll

Brad Hall's team have been tearing up the World Cup circuit this season, securing six podium finishes and impressing at a test event for the Olympics in Beijing when they finished second in both the 2-man and 4-man events. That will give them great confidence going into the Games and they will be a team to be feared.

Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas also have an outside chance of a medal following their second place at a World Cup event in Sigulda, while Douglas will make history as the first woman to represent Britain at both a winter and summer Olympics, having competed as a sprinter at Beijing 2008.

Cross-country skiing

James Clugnet

Andrew Musgrave

Andrew Young

Andrew Musgrave recorded Great Britain's best ever Olympic performance for a cross country skier when he placed seventh in the skiathlon at Pyeongchang and he believes he can better that in Beijing.

Andrew Young and debutant James Clugnet have shown some form in recent months too, finishing sixth in the team spring at a World Cup in Dresden.

Curling

Eve Muirhead says she has given no thought to the possibility of being Team GB's flag bearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics Image credit: Getty Images

Women

Eve Muirhead (skip)

Vicky Wright

Jen Dodds

Hailey Duff

Mili Smith (alternate)

Men

Bruce Mouat (skip)

Grant Hardie

Bobby Lammie

Hammy McMillan

Ross Whyte (alternate)

Mixed Doubles Team

Bruce Mouat

Jen Dodds

Bruce Mouat is being tipped for big things at the Beijing Olympics, having won the mixed doubles world title with Jen Dodds after claiming silver with the men's team a few months before. Mouat's rink got their own back on Sweden for that defeat at the back end of 2021, beating them in the final of the European Championships, and they will be one of the hot favourites for gold in China.

Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Eve Muirhead, going to her fourth Games, had a more complex route to Beijing after missing out on qualification at the Worlds, but a shake up of the selection system did the trick and they finished the season extremely strongly - winning European gold - before coming through a qualifying event to take their place on the Olympic ice.

Winter Olympics profile for British curlers Dodds and Mouat

Figure skating

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will be making their Olympic debut Image credit: Getty Images

Women’s Singles

Natasha McKay

Ice Dance

Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson

All three figure skaters will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing, with Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson looking to build on their impressive seventh place at the World Championships in March last year. Natasha McKay will take the coveted singles spot, having come 23rd at that event to secure a quota spot for GB.

Freestyle skiing

Zoe Atkin will be hoping to win an Olympic medal in Beijing Image credit: Getty Images

Aerials

Lloyd Wallace

Moguls – Women’s

Leonie Gerken-Schofield

Makayla Gerken-Schofield

Moguls – Men’s

Will Feneley

Ski Cross

Ollie Davies

Freeski Halfpipe – Men’s

Gus Kenworthy

Freeski Halfpipe – Women’s

Zoe Atkin

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Men’s

James Woods

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Women’s Team

Izzy Atkin

Kirsty Muir

Katie Summerhayes

There is a supreme amount of talent in Team GB's freestyle skiing contingent, featuring a silver and bronze medallist already. Sochi 2014 halfpipe silver medallist Gus Kenworthy is set for his Olympic swansong having switched from the USA to GB, while Izzy Atkin will be hoping to build on her bronze in Pyeongchang - Britain's first Olympic skiing medal - despite breaking her pelvis at the back end of 2021.

James 'Woodsy' Woods came an agonising fourth in 2018 but became a world champion a year later, although some time out of the sport has seen him struggle to regain some of that form - but class is permanent.

Izzy's younger sister Zoe is a world halfpipe bronze medallist and will be hoping to match that performance in Beijing, while the talented Kirsty Muir is also one to watch. Keep an eye as well on the talented Gerken-Schofield family, after Leonie and Makayla both qualified for the moguls.

Luge

Rupert Staudinger

In the build up to Beijing 2022, British Luge was hit by the tragic news that AJ Rosen - who had competed at the Olympics for GB three times - had lost his battle with cancer. Rupert Staudinger, who competed with him, has regularly paid tribute to his former team-mate for his influence on and off the track, and he will be heading to a second Games.

Short track speed skating

Kathryn Thomson will throw herself into the chaos of Olympic short-track for second time Image credit: Getty Images

Kathryn Thomson – 500m / 1000m / 1500m

Farrell Treacy – 1000m / 1500m

Niall Treacy – 1000m

There will be no Elise Christie drama to live through in Beijing. Injuries hampered her attempts to qualify and at the end of 2021, she retired from the sport - teasing that she will be back in a different winter discipline. What that will be, we do not yet know, but for now, it is up to Kathryn Thompson to fill her shoes at her second Games, while Farrell Treacy - who also competed in Pyeongchang - is joined by his brother, Niall.

Skeleton

Britain's Laura Deas will be hoping to claim another Olympic medal in Beijing Image credit: Getty Images

Men’s

Matt Weston

Marcus Wyatt

Women’s

Brogan Crowley

Laura Deas

British Skeleton's recent legacy at the Olympics is well known - the women's title has been in British hands since 2010, after Eurosport pundit Amy Williams secured victory at Vancouver 2010. That was followed by successive gold medals for Lizzy Yarnold, who became the first British Winter Olympian to retain a title.

The gauntlet's been thrown down to Laura Deas, a bronze medallist four years ago, to keep that going. Though her season has not yielded a podium finish, she says the only aim is to peak and work towards Beijing - and her experience could be key. She will be joined by Brogan Crowley, who - like Yarnold - has a heptathlon background.

Matt Weston became the first British man to win a World Cup gold in almost 14 years when he shared a remarkable title in Igls with two other athletes, while Marcus Wyatt will be confident going to Beijing having finished second in a test event on the same track in October.

Snowboard

Charlotte Bankes Image credit: Getty Images

Snowboard Cross – Men’s

Huw Nightingale

Snowboard Cross – Women’s

Charlotte Bankes

Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air

Katie Ormerod

Charlotte Bankes is surely Britain's best hope for gold in Beijing, having won the snowboard cross world title last year - she also leads the World Cup standings. It will be the British-born athlete's third Games, but her first competing for GB having represented France, where she has lived for most of her life.

Katie Ormerod should have made her Olympic debut already but suffered heartbreak in Pyeongchang when she fractured her heel in training before competition began. She has since fought back to win the coveted Crystal Globe and has threatened the World Cup podiums this season.

Speed skating

Cornelius Kersten will become the first British long track speed skater to compete at an Olympics in 30 years Image credit: Other Agency

Cornelius Kersten - 1000m / 1500m

Born to a British mother and Dutch farther, Cornelius Kersten grew up around the speed skating obsession in the Netherlands and Team GB are profiting from it. A down to earth athlete who also owns a coffee business with his speed skating partner, Ellia Smeding, Kersten will become Britain's first long track Olympic athlete in 30 years.

He says he has always wanted to compete for Britain over the Netherlands and is determined to drive the profile of the sport in the UK.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 A-list line-up of winter sport stars to lead Discovery’s Beijing 2022 coverage across Europe YESTERDAY AT 11:41