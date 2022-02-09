DON’T PANIC, SAYS UK SPORT BOSS

British medal hopes have struggled so far - both Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds plus Charlotte Bankes were world champions in their events and yet didn't trouble the podium.

In addition both freeskier James Woods and snowboarder Katie Ormerod, proven World Cup winners, struggled in their first events. Kirsty Muir's fifth place in the skiing Big Air is certainly the highlight for the 50-strong team to date.

However, UK Sport chief executive Katherine Grainger insists there is no need to worry - this isn't Albertville 1992, the last time Great Britain failed to make a Winter Olympic podium.

And while the five medals won in PyeongChang and Sochi appear a stretch, Grainger is still confident.

“We’re only day five," she said. "I was out in PyeongChang and it was day seven before we saw a medal, so we’re not panicking yet.

“There’s plenty more to come. I do think we’ll see some great results coming. We’ve got a range of hopes across snow and ice over the two weeks."

CELEBRATING NEW LEIF IN BEIJING

Witnessing the birth of your first child on Zoom isn’t what most sports psychologists would recommend as perfect preparation for an Olympic race.

USA biathlete Leif Nordgren joined his wife, NBC5 meteorologist Caitlin Napoleoni, on Zoom as she gave birth to their daughter shortly before the individual 20km race in Beijing.

"That was really cool," 32-year-old Nordgren said. "It was really nice to be on video chat and talking with my wife pretty much the entire time. A really special day for our family."

The race did not go well - he placed 87th and received seven penalty minutes.

"I can't wait to get the Games over with and get back home. It's really exciting to have something so big to go home to now."

NILS BY MOUTH

Sweden’s newly-crowned speed skating champion Nils van der Poel wasn’t holding back on a scandal that erupted in his sport on Wednesday, labelling it as serious as doping.

In an article on the Dutch Skating Federation website, official Sander van Ginkel admitted the governing body have a lobbyist in place in the arena to influence ice condition during the Olympics.

In the piece, Van Ginkel said that Dutch skiers benefit from as hard ice as possible - which he tried to achieve my measuring the temperature of the ice himself and leaning on those who look after it.

“These are unethical and immoral methods,” said the 5,000m gold medallist. “It is embarrassing, not only for the Dutch federation, but also for the Dutch skaters.

“This is the biggest scandal in our sport. We've had our doping cases and I do not see that this is less serious.”

Nils van der Poel of Team Sweden prepares to skate before going on to win the Gold medal and setting a new Olympic record time Image credit: Getty Images

SUNGBIN’S SINKING FEELING

There is little chance of South Korea’s Yun Sungbin defending his Olympic title in men’s skeleton. Don’t take it from us - just ask the man himself.

The 27-year-old, who races with an image of Iron Man on his helmet, scorched to victory four years ago but finished 11th and 17th overall in the last two World Cup seasons.

And having placed fourth-last in the final training run, Sungbin isn’t smiling on his prospects.

"It's going too bad. I don't know,” he said. “I just have a losing feeling, a sliding feeling and get bad, bad, bad. Going too bad, just bad."

IN NUMBERS

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger became the 100th man to win a Nordic Combined Olympic medal with his normal hill/10km success on Wednesday.

Norway's Harvard Klemetsen became the oldest gold medallist with his success in 2014, aged 35.

Indeed Norway, as you might expect, tends to dominate, enjoying four consecutive medal sweeps between 1924 and 1936, a feat Germany also managed four years ago in the large hill individual competition.

Eight Olympian have won a medal in Nordic combined and cross-country skiing, six from Norway and one apiece from Finland and Switzerland.

And the most successful athlete is Austria's Felix Gottwald, with seven medals, included three gold.

Vinzenz Geiger Image credit: Eurosport

QUOTE OF THE DAY

First American gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis after winning snowboard cross gold at the fifth attempt, 16 years after throwing away the medal at Turin 2006.

"That was not in my mind. I wanted to just come here and compete and I felt a winner just being in that final.

"I've long put 2006 in the past and have done a lot of soul searching to realise that moment does not define me as an athlete. If you look at the (Turin 2006) start list I was at high school when some of these girls were born."

--

