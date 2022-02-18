Nearly three weeks of thrilling action will draw to a close as an unforgettable Winter Olympic Games comes to an end.

Beijing has seen joy, tears, anger and no shortage of controversy as the world's best winter sports athletes have given their all in pursuit of gold.

As the Games reach their finale, fans and competitors alike can already start looking forward to Milan 2026 - but not before this year's hosts say goodbye in the form of the traditional closing ceremony.

When does it start?

The closing ceremony begins Sunday at 12pm UK time (8pm Beijing time), with Eurosport 1's coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also directed the opening ceremony as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games at the same venue – the 80,000-capacity Beijing National Stadium, also known as the ‘Bird’s Nest’ - is in charge of the action.

What will happen during the ceremony?

The official motto of the Games is 'Together for a shared future' which reflects the challenges the world has faced through the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues such as global warming. Like the opening ceremony, this is expected to be reflected in the closing ceremony performance.

Authorities have naturally kept exact details of what to expect from the festivities under wraps but viewers can expect to see typical Olympic closing ceremony staples such as:

The parade of participating nations

Final medals being awarded to those competing on the day of the ceremony

The handover of the Olympic flag to the next host city - in this case, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy

A speech from IOC president Thomas Bach

The extinguishing and re-lighting of the Olympic flame

Fireworks! Lots of fireworks!

Is there any action taking place?

No, all events should have been completed by the time of the ceremony. However, a number of events will take place earlier in the day.

Curling – women’s gold medal match

Bobsleigh - four-man runs three and four

Figure skating - Gala Exhibition

Ice Hockey – men’s gold medal match

Cross-country skiing – women’s 30km mass start free

Medals for these events will be awarded as part of the closing ceremony.

