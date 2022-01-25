The Olympics are almost back. Exactly 180 days after the curtain was brought down on the Tokyo Games, the Beijing Winter Olympics will officially be opened on February 4. However, competition begins two days prior, with preliminary matches in curling and ice hockey ahead of the Opening Ceremony. The full Winter Olympics 2022 schedule runs from February 2 to February 20.

There will be events held in 15 disciplines across seven sports over the course of the 16 days of the Winter Olympics, where there will be 109 sets of medals awarded . That is seven more than there was in PyeongChang 2018 and is attributable to the addition of new events in bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, short track, ski jumping, and snowboard.

Ad

Beijing 2022 Beijing 2022 - Can Bankes, Hall and Mouat help Team GB make Winter Olympics history? YESTERDAY AT 14:05

Snowboard cross world champion Charlotte Bankes had been GB's primary source of gold medal-winning optimism but Dave Ryding's stunning World Cup win in the slalom in Kitzbuhel added renewed hope for further British glory.

The 35-year-old became the first Briton to win a race in the Alpine skiing World Cup in late January and propelled himself into the medal conversation ahead of the event at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing District on February 16.

International stars Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Yuzuru Hanyu and Ester Ledecka will all look to further furnish their legacies when the Winter Olympics get underway on February 4.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WINTER OLYMPICS 2022 IN THE UK?

The Winter Olympics are available across Discovery's platforms: Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Winter Olympics profile for British curlers Dodds and Mouat

HOW TO LIVE STREAM THE WINTER OLYMPICS 2022 IN THE UK?

Every event can be watched and streamed online live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WINTER OLYMPICS 2022 ON UK TV? WHAT CHANNEL ARE THE WINTER OLYMPICS ON?

The Winter Olympics will also be available on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521), Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522), the Eurosport App, and Eurosport.co.uk.

All the latest news, analysis and video content can be enjoyed on Eurosport.co.uk's dedicated Olympics page , with a hub page pulling all the content together in one place.

DATES AND SCHEDULE OF WINTER OLYMPICS 2022. WHEN DOES IT START?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from February 4-20 in 2022.

Technically, the Games commence on February 2 with the curling mixed doubles round robin before the official curtain-raiser at the Opening Ceremony two days later.

Alpine skiing (Feb 6-11; Feb 13; Feb 15-17; Feb 19)

Bobsleigh (Feb 13-15; Feb 18-20)

Biathlon (Feb 5; Feb 7-8; Feb 11-13; Feb 15-16; Feb 18-19)

Cross-country skiing (Feb 5-6; Feb 8; Feb 10-13; Feb 16; Feb 19-20)

Curling (Feb 2-20)

Freestyle skiing (Feb 3; Feb 5-10; Feb 13-19)

Figure skating (Feb 4; Feb 6-8; Feb 10; Feb 12; Feb 14-15; Feb 17-20)

Ice hockey (Feb 3-20)

Luge (Feb 5-9)

Nordic combined (Feb 9; Feb 15; Feb 17)

Snowboard (Feb 5-12; Feb 14-15)

Ski jumping (Feb 5-7; Feb 11-12; Feb 14)

Skeleton (Feb 10-12)

Speed skating (Feb 5-8; Feb 10-13; Feb 15; Feb 17-19)

Short track speed skating (Feb 5; Feb 7; Feb 9; Feb 11; Feb 13; Feb 16)

WHO IS LEADING THE COVERAGE?

Discovery have built a team of 107 winter sports presenters and experts to deliver best-in-market coverage. The team has a medal tally of 80 – including 26 golds - between them and will provide unparalleled coverage and insight.

The UK line-up will see Winter Olympic medallists Amy Williams and Billy Morgan alongside experienced presenters Reshmin Chowdhury, Radzi Chinyanganya and Orla Chennaoui at the front and centre of the coverage.

International stars including five-time Olympic champion Martin Fourcade, NHL legend and ice hockey gold medallist Henrik Lundqvist and three-time Olympic gold medallist Anni Friesinger-Postma will also feature in the coverage.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Discovery brings unparalleled scale and new cinematic vision to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics YESTERDAY AT 12:00