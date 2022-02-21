As the Winter Olympics progressed, anxiety began to grow that Team GB might not return home from Beijing with a medal at all. Instead, we ended with the euphoria of a golden moment right at the end - one glorious moment to remind us what the Games are all about - and now it is down to UK Sport to decide whether it wants more of the same.

Gold for the women’s curling team and silver for the men saved Britain the embarrassment of leaving China with a zero on the medal table, but one gold and one silver was also the worst medal haul since Vancouver 2010, when only Amy Williams’ skeleton title registered.

Ad

On paper, it looks like a regression. At the summer Olympics, momentum has steadily continued since London 2012. But the reality is that GB have relied so heavily on skeleton for success at the Winter Games, and now we are in a transition period - and coronavirus has caused issues for athletes travelling to train on snow.

Beijing 2022 Beijing Today Day 16 - The best bits from 2022 Winter Olympic Games 17 HOURS AGO

UK Sport - which decides how public and National Lottery funds are allocated to different sports - insists it wants Team GB to be a “force” at the Winter Olympics, but they are a long way off it. It feels like we are approaching a point where there needs to be a serious cash injection, because the ambition is not being backed up with cash across the board.

There is not an endless pot of money, and the issue of public funding is sensitive as we come out of a global pandemic, but if we are serious about challenging consistently on the world stage, more facilities are needed and funding gaps will need to be addressed.

It's curling home

The best moment of the Games for Britain came hours before the closing ceremony, and while most of us were asleep. It was a shame that Eve Muirhead’s redemption after her agony at previous Olympics was not witnessed live by a mass British audience.

The emotion that flooded through the skip as she listened to the national anthem after receiving her women’s curling gold will surely turn out to be one of the iconic GB moments of the Games. Muirhead had to settle for bronze in 2014 and missed out on a medal of any colour with an agonising fourth place finish four years later.

Champion to champion: Watch emotional moment Muirhead hugs Howie

But alongside Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith, she is now an Olympic champion. It is an incredible story, given the team was shuffled last year, only securing qualification before Christmas, before they sneaked into the semi-finals after almost going out in the round robin phase.

Muirhead was easily the best known of the British athletes that went to Beijing, but Bruce Mouat is suddenly a household name, too. After missing out on a mixed doubles medal with Dodds, he showed why he is considered one of the best curlers in the world by leading his men’s team to silver.

Curling fever hit the UK 20 years ago when Rhona Martin’s rink won gold in Salt Lake City, now the sport must capitalise on that success and give people who want to give the sport a go an opportunity, with more facilities across the entire UK.

Near-misses and ones for the future

There was hope going into the Games that Britain would eclipse their record winter medal haul of five, and even win two golds for the first time. For one reason or another, they were not able to meet UK Sport’s target of winning between three and seven medals.

World champion Charlotte Bankes had the weight of expectation on her shoulders in the snowboard cross, but was unable to progress from the quarter-finals in one of the most unpredictable sports.

Dave Ryding won the hearts of many with his incredible journey to becoming Britain’s first Alpine skier to win a World Cup event, but he came up short in Beijing, but it was on the sliding track where there were big disappointments.

'I wasn't on my A-game - it's a shame' - GB's Ryding frustrated with Beijing performance

Having won a medal in the sport at every Games since it was reintroduced in 2002, that run ended in Beijing. The expectation was that the superior tech from an investment of almost £6.5m would be unveiled at the Yanqing Sliding Centre and that Britain would be contenders - but the athletes were well off the pace.

It was the same in bobsleigh, despite the crews challenging on the regular circuit, but Brad Hall did guide his 4-man crew to sixth and not far off the medals.

There is reason to be optimistic for the future and there were plenty of positives. Many of the 50 athletes who went to the Games were making their Olympic debut and they are not in their prime. Amy Williams told Eurosport she expects the skeleton sliders to win medals in four years.

Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir looks a sensational talent and she finished just outside of the big air medals by placing fifth - she will surely be one to watch in Milan-Cortina. Zoe Atkin was not able to follow up her World Championship halfpipe bronze from last year, but she is also only 19.

‘Nails it!’ – 17-year-old Muir ‘showed the world’ in slopestyle final

Figure skaters Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson impressed by finishing 10th in ice dance, while a 30 year wait for a British long track speed skater to qualify for the Olympics was ended by Cornelius Kersten and Ellia Smeding.

The optimistic view going into Beijing 2022 was that it could be the best Winter Games ever, but it went into the final weekend looking like it could be one of the worst. In the end, it was neither - but curling gave us moments that will live with us for decades.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 Finally! Eve’s golden curlers sign off Games in style – Best of Beijing 20 HOURS AGO