At every Olympics, summer or winter, there is nervousness about where the first British medal is coming from. When two of the favourites miss out on the podium - that’s when the panic really sets in.

That might be where we are at on day five, after world champion Charlotte Bankes was unable to progress past the quarter-finals of snowboard cross , 24 hours after Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds missed out on mixed doubles curling bronze.

But we’re here to advise calming down - there’s plenty of time to have an impact on the medal table, and to possibly beat the previous best of five in total.

Skeleton

It will be fascinating to see what Great Britain have up their sleeve when the first two runs of the men’s competition begin on Thursday. Since the sport returned to the full programme at Salt Lake City 2002, there has been a British medallist at every Games.

That started with bronze for Alex Coomber - and culminated at PyeongChang 2018 with Lizzy Yarnold becoming the first British athlete to successfully defend a Winter Olympic title.

The key is innovation. Just like in track cycling, GB save their scientific ‘marginal gains’ for the Olympics and it has paid off. The World Cup circuit is important, but it is all about the Games. Advances in skin suits and equipment - all within the rules - have caused controversy among rivals in the past, particularly from traditionally strong countries.

Results this season can only offer a tiny guide at where British contenders are at - with no home track, the World Cup is competition preparation, training ground and laboratory all in one.

Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston, who has a top-tier win under his belt this season, will begin the British challenge, before 2018 bronze medallist Laura Deas and debutant Brogan Crowley go in the women’s event from Friday.

Curling

'Proud of us' - GB's Mouat and Dodds reflect on missing out on curling bronze

Mouat and Dodds have promised to bounce back strongly from missing out on mixed doubles bronze when they go in the men’s and women’s events.

The world champions started the competition strongly, beating Sweden - before they ran out of steam and were convincingly beaten by the same opponents.

That needs to be shrugged off quickly, as Mouat returns to skip the men’s team, who are also the world silver medallists. They open their campaign against Italy, while the women’s rink, who are the European champions and are led by Eve Muirhead at her fourth Olympics, have a double header with Switzerland and Sweden on Thursday.

Their stature in the sport makes both teams among the favourites for the podium, with the medal events taking place next weekend.

Freestyle skiing

‘Absolutely stomping!’ - GB's 17-year-old Muir stars in big air final

Kirsty Muir probably gets the honour of best British performance at the Games so far, after finishing fifth in freestyle skiing’s big air competition, which was won by China’s American-born star Eileen Gu.

The 17-year-old was in bronze medal position after the first round and showed her immense promise, as she heads into Sunday and Monday’s slopestyle - which she considers to be her strongest event.

Zoe Atkin is a world halfpipe bronze medallist who consistently challenges the top places at events and she will be hoping to match that achievement at the Olympics. Her sister Izzy became Britain’s first confirmed skiing medallist when she claimed bronze four years ago, but expectation for slopestyle is low - simply because she has only just returned from breaking her pelvis.

James ‘Woodsy’ Woods was unable to challenge in the big air, but he has finished fourth in slopestyle in PyeongChang and he will be hoping to improve on that result. Lookout for Gus Kenworthy, too - a silver medallist from Sochi 2014 who has switched from Team USA.

Bobsleigh

Brad Hall has assembled one of the most talented men’s bobsleigh squads Britain has had for decades and they have been consistently challenging on the World Cup circuit, finishing fourth in the overall 4-man standings and fifth in the 2-man.

Just like the skeleton team, technological advances are a factor but Hall and his team of Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson, Taylor Lawrence and alternate Ben Simons have mostly had to do things themselves, receiving little centralised financial support.

Cackett told Eurosport recently that traditional powerhouses like Germany are fearing them, and with adaptability being Britain’s biggest strength - given they have no home track of their own - Hall and his men will be fancying themselves for success in both events.

In the women’s bobsleigh, the focus has largely been on Montell Douglas - who is back competing at a Beijing Olympics, 14 years after she appeared as a sprinter in 2008. Alongside pilot Mica McNeill, they hit form at a recent World Cup event in Sigulda - where they finished second.

Alpine skiing

‘I never stopped believing’ – Ryding after history-making ski in Kitzbuhel

The final word has to go to Dave Ryding - a relatively new national hero. Having become Britain’s first Alpine skier to win a World Cup event when he finished first in the Kitzbuhel slalom, he is now a serious contender to reach the podium.

As Britain’s oldest athlete at the Games, it would surely be the story of the Winter Olympics from a Team GB perspective, and other Alpine disciplines have already proved how unpredictable competition can be in Beijing.

- - -

