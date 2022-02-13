Guru Dr Ice is just what Britain need

Kristan Bromley admits his door is open to return to the British Skeleton fold after their disappointing Winter Olympic campaign.

Former world champion and two-time World Cup winner Bromley is nicknamed 'Dr Ice' and is viewed as a guru for sliders with his pioneering approach to tech.

He now works with Team GB's PyeongChang bronze medallist Dom Parsons, with sleds he designed taking silver and bronze in the women's competition.

However, despite working on a fraction of the £6m budget of the British team, Bromley - who is married to Olympic bronze medallist Shelley Rudman - has unfathomably remained outside the UK system for more than a decade.

Skeleton has been Britain's most reliable provider of Olympic medals with seven podium places, including three golds, in the five Games before Beijing.

But questions have been raised about their kit for Beijing, which seemed way off pace with rival nations - despite high hopes it would make a decisive difference.

"My door is always open and it always has been open," said Bromley, who boasts a best finish of fifth in four Team GB Olympic appearances between 2002 and 2014.

"The British programme wanted to go down a different path and I respected that.

"I went down my path and I wanted to work with international athletes and broaden my experience base outside the British programme. I’ve done that now, I’ve had a successful six years but the next move, who knows?"

The snow is no joke here in Beijing

Snow - real snow - at the Winter Olympics. Who would have thought it?

The first natural snowfall came on the 11th day of Olympic activity here with the Beijing region expected to get two to four inches of snow by Sunday night. With storm warnings in place, alpine and freestyle skiing events were delayed.

Nothing compares to the blizzard that hit Sarajevo the night before the 1984 Games. After organisers had prayed for natural snowfall, the biggest blizzard in 50 years hit the city.

Sarajevo was submerged in five metres of snow and cancellation was even mooted, with soldiers from the Yugoslav Army marching down the street to pack the snow as it fell.

“There were whole neighbourhoods going down with tea and cookies,” said resident Aida Cerkez. “I will never ever in my life forget that.”

Schulte and score

From lying snow to standing water - and a lot of it - thanks to an Olympic-sized domestic accident in the Village at Yanqing.

Austrian bobsledder Lisa Schulte was dragging her sled back from training when it caught a water pipe and sent a cascade down onto the corridor below.

It took the entire Austrian team to clear up the mess and the pipe was eventually fixed.

Nature lover LeDuc has a green mission

American pairs skater Timothy LeDuc is a big fan of nature - and is doing their bit to save some sad-looking plants at the skating venue.

LeDuc - the first non-binary Winter Olympian - saw two plants in the corner of the media area and enlisted NBC skating analyst Jacky Wong to help, providing him bottles of water to restore them to life.

"It was stressing Timothy out so much," said partner Ashley Cain-Gribble.

By the numbers

Francesco Friedrich aims to become the third pilot to repeat as Olympic champion when the 2-man bobsleigh competition begins tomorrow.

The German won gold in the 2-man and four-man events at Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, and is the seven-time defending world champion in the 2-man event.

He has only lost two 2-man races in the past two seasons.

Canada’s Justin Kripps tied with Friedrich for the 2-man gold at PyeongChang 2018, only the second gold medal draw in Olympic history in bobsleigh.

Brad Hall hopes to win only the third medal for Great Britain in bobsleigh since 1964.

Quote of the day

Skier Richardson Viano, Haiti’s first Winter Olympian, has a special phrase for snow:

I've always called it magic powder, because it's white like powder and it's magic, because it's beautiful.

