The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway in Beijing after a stunning opening ceremony which showcased spectacular light shows, fireworks and cutting edge technology.

Just like at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Covid once again dominated much of the build-up to the Games, and although the Bird’s Nest stadium was nowhere near full, a small "selected" group of spectators were inside - unlike in Japan last year.

The ceremony, directed by film director Zhang Yimou - who oversaw the stunning Beijing 2008 opening - started with a spectacular light display featuring long green LED rods, which was designed to represent the beginning of spring.

The use of technology was spectacular - an 11,600 square metre LCD screen displayed the history of the Winter Games, going right back to the first in 1924, inside a virtual block of ice. Ice hockey players then shot their imaginary pucks at the block, which "melted" - the cascading water revealing the iconic Olympic rings - which themselves looked like they had been carved from ice.

The parade of nations followed, with Team GB led out by Sochi 2014 curling bronze medallist Eve Muirhead and Britain's first Alpine skiing World Cup winner Dave Ryding, who are both competing at their fourth Games. Also among the contingent was bobsledder Montell Douglas, almost 14 years after she competed in the same stadium as a sprinter at Beijing 2008.

Each National Olympic Committee was led out with a placard in the shape of a snowflake, and all 91 of those would later be assembled to form an impressive larger snowflake - a theme throughout the ceremony - which would later form the Olympic cauldron.

A speech from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach touched on the difficulties of the pandemic and paid tribute to frontline workers, before he turned to address the athletes.

"In our fragile world, where division, conflict and mistrust are on the rise, we show the world: yes, it is possible to be fierce rivals, while at the same time living peacefully and respectfully together," said Bach.

"This is the mission of the Olympic Games: bringing us together in peaceful competition. Always building bridges, never erecting walls. Uniting humankind in all our diversity."

Soon after China's President Xi Jinping declared the Games open, 76 young people came together to represent all corners of the world and their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic. With John Lennon's "Imagine" playing, four groups of skaters cleared the LED floor to reveal the motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - together", before a virtual ski jumper flew above the Olympic Rings.

The lighting of the Olympic cauldron is always one of the highlights of the opening ceremony, and this one did not disappoint. Seven Chinese athletes, born in sequential decades from the 1950s to the 2000s, carried the torch throughout the stadium, including China's first Winter Olympic gold medallist Yang Yang, a former short-track speed skater, and 100m sprinter Su Bingtian, who reached the Tokyo 2020 final.

But Nordic combined athlete Jiawen Zhao and cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang - both of whom are competing in Beijing - were to get the iconic moment. The giant snowflake, formed by the placards of each nation, was the centrepiece as the flame was placed in the centre.

Bringing the ceremony to a close was a spectacular firework display in the shape of two white snowflakes and the Olympic Rings, before the giant snowflake was hung from the centre of the stadium.

