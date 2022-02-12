US Ski & Snowboard has launched a double investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by long-serving coach Peter Foley and claims of racist language by Olympic snowboarder Hagan Kearney.

Former snowboard cross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof made the allegations in a series of Instagram posts, some of which have been removed.

"This is the truth," Chythlook-Sifsof wrote.

"I will not carry this stuff around anymore, there was bizarre behaviour across the board. The people I've named have overtly behaved toxically but the truth is the culture on the team protected this behaviour.

"Other athletes have engaged in racist, misogynist behaviour, actively participated in the strange dynamics that Peter Foley created and caused female athletes/staff to be victims of sexual violence."

Foley and Kearney are currently at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kearney competed in the men's snowboard cross and bowed out in the last 16.

In a statement, US Ski & Snowboard said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as US Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Foley dismissed the allegations in a text to The Associated Press.

“I vehemently deny the allegations,” he said. “I'm doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics.”

