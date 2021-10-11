After the success of the Summer Games in Tokyo, attention shifts across the East China Sea to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Returning champions Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim and Ester Ledecka are among those hoping to make their mark in the showpiece event in 2022.

Norway and Germany both won 14 gold medals in Pyeongchang 2018, with the Norwegians sneaking top spot in the overall table by collecting more silvers (14 v 10). Canada (11 gold) finished third.

Team GB will be aiming to surpass their medal haul from South Korea, where they won one gold and four bronze medals – their joint-record haul for a Winter Games.

WHEN ARE THE BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from February 4-20 in 2022.

Technically, the Games commence on February 2 with the curling mixed doubles round robin before the official curtain-raiser at the Opening Ceremony two days later.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS?

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

HOW MANY SPORTS AND EVENTS IN SUMMER OF 2021?

There will be 109 events across 15 winter sports disciplines.

KEY ATHLETES AND EVENTS

All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin as she bids to add to her Olympic titles from Sochi (slalom) and Pyeongchang (giant slalom). The American is expected to star in the women’s giant slalom (Feb 7), slalom (Feb 9), Super-G (Feb 11) and combined (Feb 19).

Shiffrin will face stiff competition from the likes of Petra Vlhova, Alice Robinson, Sofia Goggia and Marta Bassimo, while snowboard-ski double-act Ester Ledecka will be eyeing a sensational repeat of her historic cross-code double in Pyeongchang – the snowboard parallel giant slalom (Feb 8) and Super-G.

Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on March 20, 2021 in Lenzerheide Image credit: Getty Images

In the men’s alpine skiing, Beat Feuz will be looking to add a gold medal to his silver and bronze from Pyeongchang. His best hopes will likely come in the downhill (Feb 6). Alexis Pinturault will be fancied in the giant slalom (Feb 13) and combined (Feb 10).

Team GB may not be as competitive as they are in the summer Games, but one event they have a vice-like grip on is the skeleton. GB have won a medal at all seven Olympics it has been a part of, with Lizzie Yarnold winning the women’s title at the last two editions. Yarnold has since retired, paving the way for the promising Amelia Coltman to emerge from the wings – and that’s despite only taking to the sport properly last season. Can she win the women’s title on Feb 12?

Elise Christie is a three-time world and 10-time European champion, but one medal eludes her. After heartbreak in Russia and South Korea, the 31-year-old is gearing up for another comeback in the short track speed skating. She could compete in the finals of the 500m (Feb 7), 1000m (Feb 11) and 1500m (Feb 16), where she will have to defeat Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting, who swept every gold medal at the world championships in March.

Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff is set to be the headline act in the women’s biathlon events, having medalled in all six events at the 2021 world championships, including four gold.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger will bid for a third consecutive luge double in the women's singles (Feb 8) and team relay (Feb 10), Poland's ski jumping sensation Kamil Stoch will likely go for gold again in the men’snormal hill (Feb 6) and large hill (Feb 12), and Japan figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu is chasing a third straight men’s singles crown.

Natalie Geisenberger | Luge | ESP Player Feature Image credit: Getty Images

INSIDE TEAM GB

DATES AND SCHEDULE OF BEIJING 2022 SPORTS

Alpine skiing (Feb 6-11; Feb 13; Feb 15-17; Feb 19)

Bobsleigh (Feb 13-15; Feb 18-20)

Biathlon (Feb 5; Feb 7-8; Feb 11-13; Feb 15-16; Feb 18-19)

Cross-country skiing (Feb 5-6; Feb 8; Feb 10-13; Feb 16; Feb 19-20)

Curling (Feb 2-20)

Freestyle skiing (Feb 3; Feb 5-10; Feb 13-19)

Figure skating (Feb 4; Feb 6-8; Feb 10; Feb 12; Feb 14-15; Feb 17-20)

Ice hockey (Feb 3-20)

Luge (Feb 5-9)

Nordic combined (Feb 9; Feb 15; Feb 17)

Snowboard (Feb 5-12; Feb 14-15)

Ski jumping (Feb 5-7; Feb 11-12; Feb 14)

Skeleton (Feb 10-12)

Speed skating (Feb 5-8; Feb 10-13; Feb 15; Feb 17-19)

Short track speed skating (Feb 5; Feb 7; Feb 9; Feb 11; Feb 13; Feb 16)

