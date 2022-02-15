TEENAGE TRICKSTER MUIR READY TO PLAY THAT TUNE

Kirsty Muir dropped into another Olympic final with her favourite Arctic Monkeys song ringing in her headphones.

And the lyric 'The middle of an adventure, such a perfect place to start' never seemed more appropriate.

These have been a tough Games for Team GB, medals have been a bit like the snow - distinctly short in supply.

Indeed with five days of competition to come the scorers have yet to be troubled, raising the prospect of a first Olympics without a medal in three decades - no pressure then Bruce Mouat and his curlers.

Muir expects she'll be back at Bucksburn Academy, where she is studying her Highers, next week.

From flying high at the Olympics, and being tweeted on social media by Judy Murray, it'll be back to earth with a bump.

"I've got a lot of work to catch up on," she added.

"This is my last year in school and I'm thinking I might take a gap year to focus on my skiing, we'll just see."

HE’S A CURLER FOLKS BUT NOT AS YOU KNOW IT

With colourful custom Nikes, a walrus moustache and flowing locks, USA’s Matt Hamilton is nobody’s image of curling.

He is second on Team Shuster who are defending their Olympic title in the men’s tournament but you won’t catch the Wisconsin native ‘focusing on the process’ or ‘controlling the controllables.’

“Curling can definitely be rock and roll,” he said. “There are a lot of guys who play by the book but I am more fast and loose around this sport.

“I just want to have fun. I also think that either you like me or you don’t.”

Described as the sport’s ‘rock star’, a Matt Hamilton bobblehead was the first curling bobblehead ever produced.

Hamilton has grown his hair long for the event and after the Games is going to cut it and donate it to a children’s wig foundation. He’s also trying to raise money for a brain cancer charity in New York.

BRIT DAVIES READY TO STRIKE WITH HIS KNITTED BOBBLE HAT

First we had Bruce Mouat's lucky hat - with its own Twitter account - now Team GB ski cross hopeful Ollie Davies is getting involved.

Davies, 24, is a former world junior champion and finished fourth at the World Championships - the first Brit athlete to make the big final.

And he'd be nothing with his special headwear.

"I wear a hat that my little sister knitted me, although it's not the most aesthetically pleasing bit of headwear," he revealed

"But the first time I wore it I had an amazing race, so I thought I needed to keep it."

GU GOES FOR THE GOLD FOR GRANNY

Eileen Gu will have a special guest in the crowd to inspire her as she seeks a third medal in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

China's face of the Games has already won Big Air gold and slopestyle silver, but she'll have someone to show off to when she looks for an improbable treble in the halfpipe, where Britain's Zoe Atkin is looking to challenge.

"My grandma's coming out, she's going to watch me compete in halfpipe which means the world to me," said Gu.

"She's never watched me compete before so hopefully I can put on a good show for her. But I love halfpipe, it's so much fun for me. I'm feeling good about it."

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Training session on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 14, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

DANES WINNING ON A SHOESTRING

Denmark has only 27 indoor ice rinks and just 5,000 registered players, which makes their run to the Olympic men's quarter-finals remarkable.

It's also worth noting that in Great Britain there are over 11,000 registered players, according to the recent data, and they've not qualified for the Olympics since 1948.

"We have come a long way. It's been a great journey over the past 20 years and now we are here in the quarter-finals of the Olympics," said Frans Neilsenm the first Dane to play in the NHL.

BY THE NUMBERS

Men’s slalom takes centre stage on Wednesday with Dave Ryding aiming to match World Cup gold with Olympic success.

All previous 19 Olympic men's slalom gold medals have been won by different skiers.

There have been six different race winners in World Cup slalom races this season, including first-time victories from Ryding, Lucas Braathen and Johannes Strolz.

The last athlete to win Olympic slalom gold as world champion was Benjamin Raich in 2006.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

"I literally just found a passion and made it my job. How many people get to say that?"

- Big Air champion and Slopestyle silver medallist Eileen GU is doing her job pretty well at Beijing 2022.

"Maybe I will drink a schnapps today and then everything is fine."

- Germany's Kira Weidle has plans to numb the pain of finishing fourth in the women's downhill.

"It just feels great to be outside again."

Stating the obvious, Estonia's Kristjan Ilves was happy to be released from Covid-19 quarantine in time for the Nordic combined competition.

- - -

