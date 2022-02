Olympics

Winter Olympics: Martin Schmitt hails Ursa Bogataj for 'amazing jumps', previews 'really close' men's contest

Hear from former Germany ski jumper Martin Schmitt as he talks through the stunning victory of Ursa Bogataj as well as looking forward to the men's contest on Sunday. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:02:30, 25 minutes ago