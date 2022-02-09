BEST MOMENTS OF DAY 5

A fairytale of redemption

Ad

There is something unavoidably compelling about watching someone’s dreams unravel on the biggest stage. Unless your name is Lindsey Jacobellis and you realise just how much it hurts.

Beijing 2022 GB 'not panicking' about medal drought, ice scandal hits the rink - Beijing diary 2 HOURS AGO

Sixteen years ago, as we’re sure you’re now aware, the American was leading the snowboard cross final at the Turin Olympics. No one could stop her winning gold. But as she flew up the penultimate ramp, a voice whispered in her head – “go on, do a trick, everyone will love it.” She listened. It was a big mistake.

The resulting crash and Tanja Frieden’s comical celebrations went viral, long before going viral was officially a thing. Jacobellis was left with a silver medal and so begun her journey of Olympic heartbreak. Four years later in Vancouver, she was disqualified in the semi-finals. She went again at Sochi, this time crashing in the semi-finals, and while she fared better in PyeongChang and briefly led in the final, she ultimately fell away to finish fourth.

But then beautiful Beijing came along and changed everything. As she led into the final jumps and her brain screamed at her “DO IT AGAIN, LINDSEY”, she ignored the voice, played it safe and completed one of the greatest stories in sporting history aged 36 . "I guess five times is the charm and how it needed to be. You never know why. I was always still hungry for it, always still loved racing," she said afterwards.

It brought an end to the longest drought for Team USA in Olympics history and restoked the fire of anyone in their 30s still clinging onto that sporting dream. Including us, unfortunately.

'It doesn't feel real' - Jacobellis reacts to gold redemption in Beijing

Shiffrin struggles

Shiffrin is already one of the greatest skiers in history, many would say the greatest, and her legacy extends far beyond what has happened so far in Beijing. But we’ve previously seen how tough it can be for athletes, particularly those in intricate sports like slalom, when the spotlight is glaring. When millions, perhaps billions, just expect you to turn up and win – and everyone can broadcast their opinion to the world – it’s not hard to see how athletes feel exposed at the Olympics.

"If I am going to ski out on the fifth gate, what's the point? I will try to re-set again. Maybe try to re-set better this time but I also don't know how to do better because I just don't,” said Shiffrin, who still has strong medals hopes in the super-G and combined.

“I have never been in this position before and I don't know how to handle it."

"Sometimes elite athletes f*** up.

"And as a society we need to be okay with that.

"These are not robots, these are human beings. Most of us cannot being to imagine the pressure we put on these people. But all of us can be empathetic to the feeling of when it doesn’t go the way we hoped.

"Did we learn nothing from Simone Biles last summer? As a society how many sportspeople do we have to break before we learn our lesson?"

‘Same mistake!’ – Shiffrin crashes out again after nightmare in slalom

'People love to see the refs get hit'

Normally when athletes start a fight it’s swiftly followed by a commentator chiming in “we don’t want to see that”. Even though we all know it’s precisely what we want to see.

But not our very own Richard Boprey, who was basking in the mayhem as a fight broke out during Russia’s fiery clash with Switzerland in the ice hockey.

'This is where it gets ugly!' - Huge brawl delays fiery ice hockey clash at Beijing 2022

He also couldn’t resist saying what everyone was thinking when a referee was barged into the barriers.

"If there was a crowd in the arena there would have been a standing ovation."

"People love to see the refs get hit."

'People love to see refs get hit' - Official gets decked by accidental ice hockey barge

THREE TO WATCH ON THURSDAY

Men’s figure skating - free skate (from 01:30 GMT)

Yuzuru Hanyu needs to produce the comeback of all comebacks to achieve a third straight Olympic title - but to beat Nathan Chen, so much needs to go his way for his adoring Fanyus to wax lyrical about their hero again.

The Japanese skater, known as the greatest of all time, blamed a divot in the ice for a huge mistake in the short programme. It has left him eighth in the standings ahead of the free skate.

So what needs to happen? Put simply, he firstly needs to hope Chen massively slips up despite the triple world champion being in the form of his life having set a new world record in the previous round.

After that, Hanyu needs a flawless routine - possibly another world record - and he will have to land the clean quadruple axel he has been dreaming of/obsessing over (this depends on whether you are a Fanyu or not). The likelihood of all this happening? Slim. But the pressure is on Chen to deliver his first Olympic title and if anyone can pull a draw-dropping performance out of the bag, it is Hanyu.

Women's snowboard halfpipe final (01:30 GMT)

Chloe Kim is on course to become the greatest Olympic snowboarder of all time and she would move to within one gold medal of Shaun White’s record of three if she successfully defends her halfpipe title.

The American was a breakout star of PyeongChang 2018 and looks virtually unbeatable in the event, having won back-to-back world titles as well as victory in her only World Cup of the season.

Kim produced easily the best score in qualification, ahead of Japan’s rising star Mitsuki Ono, who will be hoping to cause an upset.

Men’s skeleton (from 01:30 GMT)

Have Great Britain’s skeleton sliders got a trick up their sleeve? The Winter Olympics is THE goal for the set-up and every Games they have been helped by technological innovation which has been the envy of their rivals.

It has helped Team GB reach the podium in every Olympics since the sport returned to the programme at Salt Lake City 2002. Form on the World Cup circuit would suggest nations have nothing to worry about - but this has been the case leading up to many a Games.

The men kick-off competition with runs one and two in the early hours, UK-time. Matt Weston became Britain’s first male World Cup winner for almost 14 years when he shared a title in Igls back in November, while Marcus Wyatt came second at an Olympic test event at the same venue last year - so he will be full of confidence.

Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was top of the World Cup standings and will likely be a favourite with German world champion Christopher Grotheer.

BRIT WATCH

The skeleton sliders of Weston and Wyatt will be a pair to keep an eye on, and it will be fascinating to see whether equipment which has been saved for the Games will make a difference.

Otherwise, it’s time to get your favourite recreational brooms ready again - as Britain’s men’s and women’s curling teams get their campaigns underway.

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds return after missing out on mixed doubles bronze, with the former the skip for the men - who are the world silver medallists and are well fancied for a medal. They start against Italy (06:05 GMT).

It is a double header for the women, led by GB flagbearer Eve Muirhead, who competes in her fourth Olympics having recently guided her rink to the European title. They take on Switzerland (01:05 GMT) and Sweden (12:05 GMT).

After the agony of watching medal favourite Charlotte Bankes miss out on snowboard cross gold, Huw Nightingale goes in the men’s competition (from 03:15 GMT, final from approx 07:20 GMT).

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Don’t panic! Team GB could still achieve record Winter Olympic medal haul 4 HOURS AGO