Olympics

Anton Geesink and Japan's tears of silence - The Essential Olympic Stories

THE ESSENTIAL STORIES – When the Olympic Games were first held in Tokyo, in 1964, the Japanese only had eyes for judo, which was being included as an official sport for the first time. Japan's judokas were tipped to pull off a clean sweep of four gold medals – but a giant Dutchman blocked the hosts' way.

00:06:03, 25/05/2021 at 07:37