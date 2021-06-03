Olympics

Donovan Bailey's golden glory on the night of Linford Christie's meltdown - The Essential Olympic Stories

THE ESSENTIAL STORIES FROM BRIDGESTONE – On July 27, 1996 in Atlanta, Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey became only the second person to hold all major titles in the 100 metres concurrently. On a night that was as remarkable as it was improbable, the world champion became an Olympic champion and world record holder to go down as a sprint legend. Laurent Vergne details his ascent.

00:06:03, 18 minutes ago