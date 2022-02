Olympics

'It's a real honour' - Eileen Gu 'really happy' Peng Shuai watched her win Olympic gold at Beijing 2022

'It's a real honour' - Eileen Gu is 'really happy' that Peng Shuai watched her win her Olympic gold medal in the big air at Beijing 2022.

