Sadiq Khan has said he will explore the possibility of bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London if he is re-elected mayor this week.

London last hosted the Olympics in 2012, with that bid spearheaded by Sebastian Coe – the two-time Olympic champion and current World Athletics president – and then-Mayor of London Ken Livingstone.

Now Khan, bidding for his second term this week as the Labour Party candidate, is eyeing a post-Covid boost for the capital.

“Exploring a bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the ultimate demonstration of my plan to build a brighter future for London after the pandemic,” Khan said.

“Not only would future London Olympics bring the world’s finest sportsmen and women to London, it would help fast track much needed green infrastructure projects such as Crossrail 2 and the Bakerloo Line extension, bringing with them long term jobs and investment.

My ambition is for London to host the most sustainable games ever, showcasing the Green New Deal for London with investment in low carbon projects, action to clean up London’s air and showcasing the city’s status as the world’s first national park city to huge amounts of international tourists.

The Olympic Park in Stratford was purpose-built for the 2012 Olympics, and Khan’s bid for a sustainable Games would reportedly see those venues used again, likewise other sporting facilities which hosted events nine years ago.

Were London to be selected, it would be the first city to host the summer Games for a fourth time.

London first hosted the event in 1908, and then a second time in 1948. Paris (1900 and 1924) will host for a third time in 2024, so too Los Angeles (1932 and 1984) in 2028.

There have been no formal bids put forward for 2032, although back in February the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Summer Commission designated Brisbane as the "preferred candidate city".

"We have unanimously after a very intense discussion approved this recommendation," IOC president Thomas Bach said.

"The commission based on this decision will start more detailed discussions with the Brisbane 2032 committee and the Australian Olympic Committee about their potential to host the Olympic Games 2032."

