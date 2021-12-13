The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will break with tradition as athletes will travel on boats along a 6km stretch of the River Seine.

It will be a historic occasion as traditionally the opening ceremony of a Summer Games is held in the major stadium of the competition, which in 2024 will be the Stade de France.

It is hoped that 600,000 people will be able to attend the ceremony, which is nearly 10 times the capacity of the Stade de France.

"This huge playground offers almost infinite possibilities on the water, in the air, and with the adjoining Parisian monuments,” said Paris 2024 spokesman Michaël Aloïsio in a statement.

“Sport will be at the heart of the ceremony. There's no doubt that France has never had this exposure. With all the teams, we wanted something different. Spectacular and creative games, participative too, by involving new territories and new communities. The Seine becomes the track, the quays the terraces.

"It is up to us to write the story we want to tell.”

The plans for the opening ceremony were unveiled on Monday by Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

There will be more than 10,000 athletes and officials involved in the ceremony, travelling in boats between the Pont d'Austerlitz and Pont d'Iena bridges in central Paris.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Trocadero, which is an area around the Eiffel Tower.

There will be big screens along the river and tightrope walkers, dancers and acrobats, along with a floating symphony orchestra.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, 2024.

