IOC 'respects' US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing, backs 'quiet diplomacy' over Shuai Peng - Samaranch

Juan Antonio Samaranch, the IOC's coordination commission chairman for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, said the organisation "respects" the planned US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games. On Monday, the US said it would not send diplomats to Beijing over concerns about China's human rights record.

00:04:03, an hour ago